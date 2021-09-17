Iowa Capitol Digest for Friday, Sept. 17

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday, Sept. 17, 2021:
IPERS BOARD ACTION
Members of the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System Investment Board this week agreed to increase the yearly salary of IPERS’ chief executive officer, Greg Samorajski, from $211,764.80 to $218,129.60 retroactive to Aug. 5.
Officials said the increase reflected the 3 percent across-the-board compensation increase authorized by Gov. Kim Reynolds for the state’s noncontract employees.
The board also approved Phyllis Peterson as chair and Justin Kirchhoff as vice chair and passed a status quo state budget request for fiscal 2023 requesting $18.4 million for general operations and a staff of 88 full-time positions.
PRISON INMATE DIES
Officials with the state Department of Corrections on Friday announced that Ray Gene Triplett, 57, was pronounced dead about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
State officials said Triplett’s death likely was due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions, making him the 22nd inmate to die from the virus.
He had been transported to Iowa City recently from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison due to his declining health. Triplett had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree sexual abuse conviction in Scott County. His sentence began in September 2011.
HARVEST PROCLAMATION
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain.
Effective immediately and continuing through Oct. 17, the 30-day proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
The proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those that do not exceed a maximum gross weight provisions of Iowa law. The proclamation directs the Iowa Department of Transportation to monitor operations and assure the public’s safety by facilitating the movement of the trucks involved. Farmers who are transporting grain are also required to follow their vehicle safety standards on axle weights.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau