Iowa Capitol Digest for July 1, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:

NEW FLUORIDATION LAW: Officials with the state Department of Public Health say a new Iowa law that took effect Thursday requires an owner or operator of a public water supply system to notify its consumers at least 90 days before taking any action to permanently discontinue fluoridation of its water supply. The public water supply also must provide notice to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

According to the agency, community water fluoridation is the precise adjustment of natural fluoride levels to the optimal level of 0.7 mg/L to prevent cavities — noting that for every $1 spent on community water fluoridation, $38 in dental treatment costs are saved. The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information, education and assistance to water supply professionals, health care professionals and the public.

DOT HIGHWAY MESSAGING: The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced a change to its interstate highway overhead message board program. Under an updated program called “Roadside Chat,” the overhead message boards on the interstates and major highways that began in August 2013 will be lit from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. every Friday instead of Monday.