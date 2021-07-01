Iowa Capitol Digest for June 30, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, June 30:

END OF TERM: The Iowa Supreme Court 2020-21 adjudicative term ended Wednesday with the court having rendered opinions on 120 cases and held one over for resubmission.

The court’s decisions are available at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/. Oral argument videos, case briefs, attorney names, and the Iowa Court of Appeals decisions from further review cases can be found on the Iowa Judicial Branch website by searching for the case name or number using the site’s search function on the homepage at https://www.iowacourts.gov.

A new administrative term begins Thursday. A schedule of cases will be posted on the judicial branch website. The Supreme Court’s 2021-22 adjudicative term begins Sept. 1.

SAFETY FIRST ON THE FOURTH: With thousands expected to travel across the state and enjoy Iowa’s natural resources, state and local law enforcement agencies will be focusing on safety this Fourth of July holiday.