Iowa Capitol Digest for May 13

Visit greatiowatreasurehunt.gov to see if your name is on the list.

DROUGHT TALK: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, along with other state and federal partners, will host a free online webinar from 10 to 11 a.m. May 26 to discuss drought conditions in Iowa.

“April was a very dry month for most of Iowa, and that means there’s a growing concern for potential drought as we move into this summer,” said Tim Hall, DNR hydrology resources coordinator. “In this webinar, our panel discussion will cover a number of conditions as well as outlooks for the coming months.”

The webinar will provide an update on current and projected drought conditions in Iowa. Panelists will include state and federal experts who will provide information on precipitation, stream flow, groundwater, and spring and summer outlooks.

For information on how to participate, visit iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate.

VACCINATION LOTTERY: Legislative Democratic leaders generally supported Iowa following Ohio’s lead in incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering $1 million lottery prizes.