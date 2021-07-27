IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST for Monday, July 26, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
MOISTURE-STRESSED CROPS: It was two steps forward and one back for Iowa farmers worried about ongoing drought conditions in northern parts of the state. A favorable period of precipitation has given way to a warmer, drier weather pattern in much of Iowa this week, raising some concerns as corn and soybean fields reach the part of the growing that requires more moisture for optimum crop development, said State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
“We did see improvement,” Glisan noted, but added, “we’re obviously getting into a dry stretch of days so we won’t see any improvement this week in the drought depiction map. We could see some degradation if this warm and dry pattern takes hold for several weeks.”
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said he’s getting reports of “moisture-stressed crops, especially in the drought region” of northern and central Iowa that has had a prolonged period of precipitation deficits. According to the weekly crop report issued Monday, topsoil moisture levels are rated 53 percent short to very short and subsoil moisture levels at 60 percent short to very short with the highest deficits in northwest Iowa. Iowa’s corn condition currently is rated 65 percent good to excellent while soybeans are 61 percent good to excellent.
“We’re going to need regular climatologically expected rainfalls and precipitation moving forward in above-average totals to really start putting a dent in the drought,” said Glisan. “This is going to take months, if not a year, to get out of with regular rainfalls.”
NEW COMMANDANT: Maj. Matthew Peterson, a 20-year Marine, has been appointed commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home at Marshalltown, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday.
His seven deployments have placed him in a wide range of leadership positions spanning 30 countries and five continents. Since retiring from the military, he has directed a working ranch and currently serves as the executive director of a nonprofit organization, as well as a high school teacher.
Peterson, a fifth-generation Iowan from Red Oak, holds an undergraduate degree in philosophy and government from New Mexico State University, as well as master’s degrees in political science from Liberty University and organizational leadership from Gonzaga University.
The Iowa Veterans Home has served Iowa veterans since 1887. Today, it is the largest long-term care center in the state and home to more than 500 veterans.
DERECHO FORESTRY GRANTS: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources said Monday there are state infrastructure funds appropriated by the Iowa Legislature that are available to be used for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery.
DNR officials say the Derecho Community Forestry Grant Program provides reimbursable grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to be used for the purchase and planting of trees suitable to Iowa on publicly owned lands. Qualifying public planting lands include — but are not limited to — street right-of-ways, parks, school grounds, courthouse lawns, public buildings, fairgrounds, cemeteries, libraries and trails.
Award recipients are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar cash match for purchase of trees and materials from Iowa businesses. A total of $250,000 in matching funds will be made available to local governments, schools and service organizations in the 27 Iowa counties included in the Governor’s Derecho Disaster Proclamation for planting trees.
The application and rules are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbanforestry. Entities may submit multiple proposals. Applications are due by Aug. 20.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau