Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, May 24

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news:
NOMINEES SOUGHT: Volunteer Iowa is accepting nominations for its 2021 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards.
Nominations must be submitted online or postmarked by June 30. Honorees will be recognized during a special ceremony at the Capitol this fall.
Details and nomination materials are online at volunteeriowa.org/hof.
Induction into the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame is the highest state-level honor volunteers can receive. People selected have changed the community, state, nation or world through the gifts of their time and talent.
Any Iowa individual, national service member (current or alum), family, group, organization, nonprofit, business or corporation that has made a long-lasting positive and meaningful difference in the lives of people through their volunteer service activities may be nominated for the Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame.
For more information, email icvs@iowaeda.com or call (800) 308-5987.
‘GRANDPARENT SCAM’: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning Iowans to be on the alert for scammers trying to prey on vulnerable, isolated elderly residents by offering to send couriers to retrieve emergency funds for loved one.
According to Miller’s office, scofflaws are preying on the isolation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, using the so-called “grandparent scam” — and a new twist on the scheme — to pilfer an estimated $500,000 from older Iowans in the last year.
For many years, scammers have used the grandparent scam to bilk older people claiming to be a grandchild with an emergency need for cash.
The callers persuade their marks to immediately wire a large amount of money or provide a credit, debit or prepaid card number to help pay for a sudden personal crisis, such as a car accident, medical emergency or even bail money.
During the pandemic, the callers notify the victims that a courier will show up at their homes to pick up the funds.
Details of the scam vary. In some cases, an person claiming to be a lawyer assures the victim that the call is legitimate and tells the victim there is a gag order on the case so he or she cannot speak to anyone about it.
After the initial payment, the grandparents will receive calls for additional money to then be sent via U.S. mail or private delivery.
To deter such schemes, authorities advise Iowans to set the privacy settings on social media accounts; verify a caller’s identity by asking questions that a stranger couldn’t possibly answer; resist the urge to act quickly or secretly; contact a trusted family member or friend to check out the story; don’t send money or give out personal information; and report the scam to local law enforcement authorities.
MORE FRUITS, VEGGIES: Iowa Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, will implement an enhanced vegetable and fruit voucher, known as the Cash Value Benefit increase, from June 1 through Sept. 30.
The increase to $35 per month for each eligible woman and child over 1 year of age participating in WIC was included in the American Rescue Plan Act.
“The ability to put additional healthy fruits and vegetables onto the plates of Iowans is a great investment in our state's well-being,” said Nalo Johnson, director of the Division of Health Promotion & Chronic Disease Prevention with the Iowa Department of Public Health. “These additional benefits not only provide essential nutrients to families and children in need but also help our local communities who produce and sell these commodities.”
WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher was introduced in 2007 as part of a decadeslong effort to increase the nutritional quality of WIC-approved foods. It is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.
In 2020, the WIC program spent $38.75 million on nutritious foods for Iowa families and had an average monthly participation rate of 59,115.
Iowans can find additional information on WIC and related resources at https://idph.iowa.gov/WIC?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
HOW TO STATE FAIR: There are fewer than 80 days until the Iowa State Fairs begins Aug. 12, and whether it’s how to win a blue ribbon or how to volunteer at the fair or land a job, the information can be found at www.iowastatefair.org.
Find information about the competitive events such as the largest food department of any state fair, as well as the state's largest art show, national livestock shows and exhibits of agricultural commodities and photography.
There’s also information on how to participate in the State Fair parade with floats, vehicles and novelty units, horses, marching bands and walking or performing groups.
Discounted admission tickets, family value packs and thrill park ride wristbands are available.
To stay on top of the latest fair information, sign up for the State Fair newsletter and text alerts or follow the fair on social media.
The 11-day fair will run Aug. 12-22.
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau