Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Nov. 1

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
KILLER FROST COMETH
Overnight temperatures dipping below the freezing mark this week are expected to end Iowa’s growing season as farmers continue to bring in this year’s corn and soybean crops, according to the latest weekly crop report issued by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service on Monday.
Soybean harvest has reached 88% while corn harvest stands at 70% – both levels ahead of the five-year average although widespread rain last week slowed field activity. “Several rounds of steady rain fell across much of Iowa, which improved drought conditions and helped recharge subsoil moisture but slowed harvest progress,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “A shift toward a colder weather pattern will likely bring a widespread killing freeze ending the growing season. Moving forward, dry outlooks could allow farmers to get back into the fields.”
Topsoil moisture levels were rated 14% short to very short, 73% adequate and 13% surplus, while subsoil moisture levels stood at 35% short to very short and 65% adequate to surplus. The 86% topsoil moisture rating of adequate to surplus was the highest percentage of the season, officials said.
ECONOMIC INDICATORS SLOW
The state Department of Revenue says the Iowa Leading Indicators Index lost some momentum in September, with a 0.1% increase that was lower than previous months.
Four of the eight components contributing positively to September’s 109.3 score — an index rating that had fallen as low so 103.4 in June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before sharply recovering to the current high.
September marks the 12th month in a row since the index exited contraction, according to the revenue department. With consistent positive improvements over the last year, revenue agency experts say the latest report suggests that employment growth in Iowa will improve over the next three to six months and there are positive signs for a robust economic turnaround.
STATE REVENUES GROW
State tax collections through October were up 5.5% on a cash-year basis with sales and use tax receipts and corporate income tax revenue accounting for most of the year-over-year growth, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
Senior tax analyst Jeff Robinson attributed the sales tax growth to pent-up consumer purchasing demand following last year’s COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and the impact of government rescue checks intended to stimulate the economy.
Overall, personal income tax collections were relatively flat for the first four months of the current fiscal year due to a combination of tax cuts and “anemic” job growth that has held down employment and withholdings, Robinson said.
Year-to-date tax collections are running ahead of the annual growth projection set by the Revenue Estimating Conference, but Robinson said the past April, May and June receipts will be tough to exceed next spring.
On a fiscal year basis, October receipts were up 4.7%, but year-to-date comparisons are down 5.4%, or $161.4 million, when receipts after June 30 are charged back to the previous fiscal year, Robinson said.
STATE SETTLEMENTS APPROVED
The State Appeal Board voted 3-0 Monday to approve a $135,000 settlement to resolve a workplace injury and disability dispute.
Michelle Brunk alleged retaliation against her by the Iowa Department of Public Safety after suffering a “compensable” workplace injury and pursuing workers’ compensation benefits. She also claimed the agency discriminated against her on the claimed disability and allegedly retaliated against her for engaging in a protected action under the Iowa Civil Rights Act.
Also, the appeal panel approved a $95,000 tort claim to cover the loss of six purebred puppies that died after delivery at the Iowa State University’s veterinary school due to what the owner alleged was improper care.
TERRACE HILL CHRISTMAS
Tickets for Christmas at Terrace Hill will go on sale Nov. 15 for $25 per person and $50 per household. Purchases must be made in advance of the Dec. 19 celebration.
The program from 1 to 4 p.m. at the governor’s residence in Des Moines will include photos with Santa Claus and reindeer, children’s activities, cookies, treats from local vendors, a Terrace Hill gingerbread display and decorations in every room.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will read a new Terrace Hill Christmas story by Terrace Hill docent and local children’s author Susan Maupin Schmid, with projected illustrations created by local artist Tara Gartin.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Terrace Hill Partnership, the nonprofit organization that supports necessary conservation and restoration projects at Terrace Hill.
For more information, visit https://terracehill.iowa.gov/.