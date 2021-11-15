Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Nov. 15

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
DOT OFFICES CLOSED
All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed Nov. 24-26.
Normal business hours will resume Nov. 29, for all offices except Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers, which typically are closed Mondays.
All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers, normally open Tuesday through Saturday, will be closed Nov. 24-27. In lieu of Saturday service, the centers will be open Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30.
Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.
The quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL ACTION
The Iowa Executive Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve nearly $120,000 in state general fund expenditures to cover expenses that included damage caused by erosion, deer and bad weather.
The council — made up of Gov. Kim Reynolds, Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, Auditor Rob Sand, Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate — adopted payments of nearly $90,000 to repair damage to five sections of the state-owned Iowa Communications Network caused by erosion and exposure.
Another $9,401 was authorized for damage to two state vehicles separately caused by a deer and the August 2020 derecho.
Also, nearly $21,000 was approved to cover court costs and expenses incurred by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office in prosecuting an increasing number of civil commitments under Iowa’s sexually violent predators program.
CONSUMER PROTECTION HEROES
Five Iowans have been honored by Attorney General Tom Miller for their efforts to stop consumer abuse and fraud.
In a Consumer Protection Hero recognition ceremony Monday at the Capitol, Miller honored the five for “their dedication and service to those in their communities who have been or could have been the target of fraudsters.”
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Hero award was created to shine a spotlight on the work everyday citizens do in their communities to educate the public or recognize when others may be the target for scams or financial exploitation.
The five honored were Randy Meier of Clinton, Scott Kilmer of Exira, Jeanne Scheer of Wheatland, and Carla Houston and Wendi BeLieu, both of Des Moines.
RECREATIONAL TRAILS
The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a meeting on the Federal Recreational Trails Program from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
To maintain adequate social distancing, public participation in the meeting will be limited to a conference call or Microsoft Teams.
This meeting will include a brief overview of the Federal Recreational Trails Program and apportionments, program guidance, application process and scoring criteria.
There are two ways to listen to the meeting. Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via Teams or live audio may be accessed via telephone: (515) 817-6093, conference ID 953 753 395#.
COLLEGE SAVINGS MONEY
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced Monday that his office is giving away 99 College Savings Iowa contributions to promote the gifting of education savings during the holiday season.
According to the treasurer’s office, one winner from each of Iowa’s 99 counties will receive a $529 contribution to their College Savings Iowa 529 account as part of the 2021 giveaway at Iowa529Contest.com funded by the Iowa Educational Savings Plan Trust.
College Savings Iowa is a tax-advantaged 529 plan helping families and friends save for the costs of higher education from tuition to room and board to textbooks and supplies. For 2021, Iowa taxpayers are able to deduct $3,474 from their adjusted gross income per beneficiary account.
For more information, visit https://www.collegesavingsiowa.com/.