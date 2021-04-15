Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, April 15

Wahls said he has offered some proposed changes to smooth some bumps in current law that arose when election officials dealt with a 2020 outcome in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District in which Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks outpolled Democrat Rita Hart by six votes.

Wahls said he has asked GOP leaders to consider a bipartisan leadership bill that would give recount boards more flexibility in counties with large populations to have more people involved in the recount process.

Wahls said recount boards also should have the authority to involve their county auditors and their staff to speed up the process and not set an arbitrary deadline to complete the process.

He also wants to make sure ballots not counted initially due to election worker error can be counted during the recount and to allow for a visual inspection of ballots that have “an overvote or undervote” to make sure they’re counted.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said recount modifications could be considered in a Senate bill that deals with technical changes to Iowa election laws.

-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau

