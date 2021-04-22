Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, April 22

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, April 22, 2021:
SCHOOL FACE COVERINGS: Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, is proposing to give school principals the authority to waive face covering requirements if it’s in the best interest of the student’s educational well-being even if it overrules the policies of their elected school boards.
Her proposal was part of an amendment to an education funding bill approved by the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday and forwarded to the full Senate for consideration.
Sinclair said she offered the change after being approached by elementary school principals but declined to identify them or “involve them in the debate” when pressed by Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, who questioned giving legal authority to an unelected administrator to “override” the wishes of elected officials.
“The intent of the amendment is to allow administrators, principals to do the best job of educating children, which is their job,” Sinclair said. “I would hope that they would do that in conjunction with the school board, but the amendment is silent on the involvement of the school board.”
Other proposed changes to House File 847 would require schools to administer the Pledge of Allegiance every day in grades one through 12 and would eliminate some changes the bill would have made to the athletic eligibility limitations on students who open-enroll into a new district.
LETTER TO BIDEN: Gov. Kim Reynolds has joined 14 other governors in a letter expressing their concern with President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for the federal government to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
The governors are concerned with any attempt to enlarge federal holdings or further restrict the use of public lands in their states.
They encouraged better federal management of the land the federal government already controls and to work more closely with states.
“States are not simply additional stakeholders to consult in your policy development; states are essential partners and the leaders in developing innovative policies that already appropriately conserve lands, waters and wildlife for the American people,” the governors wrote.
CLEAN ENVIRONMENT: On Earth Day, seven House Democrats introduced a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to guarantee Iowans a right to a clean environment.
House Joint Resolution 12 would add language to the Iowa Constitution to say that every person “has the right to a clean and healthy environment, including pure water, clean air, ecologically healthy habitats and the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and aesthetic qualities of the environment.”
It would go on to say that the state’s public natural resources — soil, water, air, flora, fauna, climate and public lands — “are the common property of the people, including both present and future generations.”
TREES, THE RIGHT WAY: With April being Arbor Month, the state Department of Natural Resources have produced a five-minute video to help Iowans plant trees properly and avoid common mistakes that might limit the plant’s longevity.
With widespread tree losses across the state due to old age, pests and the Aug. 10 derecho, Iowans are more interested than ever in restoring lost trees to add beauty, shade and habitat to their properties, said Gabbi Edwards, DNR urban forestry specialist.
She called it a “blessing in disguise … (because) people are now looking at the diversity of the tree canopy in their communities and have the ability to restart and move toward planting a greater variety of tree species,” which aids wildlife and reduces impacts of tree pests.
According to Edwards, common errors include planting roots too deep or too shallow, as well as not removing encircling roots that can lead to improper rooting and other issues years later.
Also, Edwards said, improperly mulching — especially with mulch mounded up around the tree trunk — can lead to rot and also dramatically shorten the life of the tree.
She cautioned that improperly planted trees will more easily succumb to wind and storms or may look otherwise healthy, but then suddenly die in just 20 years.
With a proper start at planting, Edwards said, a tree may live a century or more.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau