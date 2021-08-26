Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:
IPERS ROI
The Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System earned a 29.6% return on investment for the past year and now has an estimated market value of $42.9 billion, according to Chief Investment Officer Karl Koch.
About one in 10 Iowans depend or will depend on IPERS for retirement benefits.
The 68-year-old retirement system, which invests both employer and employee contributions, has 375,000 members who work in local and state government. It pays out about $2 billion a year to retirees in Iowa.
The average annual benefit for members with an average of 23 years of service is $17,868.
TOTALLY CLEAN
The Iowa Environmental Council proposed a goal for Iowa to reach 100% clean power generation by 2035.
In a news release, the nonpartisan coalition of environmental groups said achieving such a goal will mean “increasing electric generation from renewable sources, developing storage and transmission capacity, investing in energy efficiency and closing Iowa’s coal-fueled and natural gas-fueled power plants.”
According to the council, Iowa already has 5,000 jobs in the wind energy industry and another 1,000 in solar.
“Achieving 100% clean power in Iowa by 2035 is absolutely doable and the critical first step for Iowa to do its part in addressing climate change,” Brian Campbell, the council’s executive director, said in the news release.
“Our state can and must provide the reliable and cost-effective clean energy necessary to support Iowa’s economy,” he said. “This presents an opportunity for growth, attracting businesses with clean energy goals, and substantially increasing jobs, farm incomes, and local tax revenues.”
AUTOMATED TRANSPORTATION
The Iowa Communications Network has been added to the Iowa Advisory Council on Automated Transportation chaired by the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The ICN will hold a subcommittee seat on the infrastructure readiness team.
The 26-member Automated Transportation Council looks to multiple public and private groups within the state to provide the best policies for the emerging field of autonomous transport.
The ICN has brought educational and technical insight into the trends of autonomous transport — how it works today and will work in the future.
The council’s mission is to “lead, coordinate and enable the advancement of automated transportation systems in Iowa.”
Its members include state agencies, regent universities, the Legislature, local government organizations and representatives of transportation-related industry groups.
For information about the council, visit https://iowadrivingav.org.
