Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Dec. 2

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
ECONOMIC MOMENTUM
Iowa’s index of leading economic indicators regained some momentum in October after slow growth in the previous month, according to Department of Revenue analysts.
The monthly index grew by four-tenths of a percent in October, up from the 0.1 percent growth in September with six of the eight components contributing positively.
October also marked the 15th consecutive month that the index registered at or above 50, with state officials noting that the index slumped considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic but began a sharp recovery in June 2020.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2.0 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50. With consistent positive improvements over the last year, state officials said Thursday the latest report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
The agricultural futures profits index was the strongest contributor to the index in October, with both grain commodities and livestock commodities expecting profit gains.
Also, residential building permits and the Iowa stock market index went from detractors in September to positive contributors in October. The largest detractor from the index in October was the new orders Index.
MORE PEOPLE KEY TO IOWA
The head of Iowa's Economic Development Authority told a tax group Thursday the state needs to grow its population and address broadband and housing impediments to spur economic vitality and deal with workforce issues.
IEDA Director Debi Durham said much of Iowa's population growth the past decade came from immigrants moving into the state and a 61 percent increase in non-white residents, which is changing how Iowa looks and how it markets itself to outsiders moving forward.
Workforce issues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic also affected women more as day care centers closed and schools shifted to online learning. Lingering effects still are holding down labor participation as Iowa has more job openings that people to fill them, Durham noted.
“We have to grow the population so those of you who can have babies you should think about it, right, because we need to boost the population organically as much as we can,” Durham told members of the Iowa Taxpayers Association.
“At the same time, though, we know that we can’t get from this place to this place unless we grow our population, so we have to welcome more people to Iowa.”
REST AREA MAKEOVER
The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed improvements and right of way needs to the Interstate 80 rest area east of Victor on eastbound Interstate 80, about 2.8 miles east of the County Road V-38 interchange in Iowa County.
The DOT’s Rest Area Management Plan identified the need for additional truck parking. There is parking for 22 trucks, which will be increased to 40 under the agency’s plan. It also calls for a truck inspection area on the east end of the rest area, and new sidewalk connections to the new rest area building.
To do that, the number of parking spaces for cars will be reduced from 85 to 47. Accessible parking spots will be increased from three to four.
The rest area will remain open during construction, with trucks prohibited during a portion of the construction. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.
RETHINKING TAX INCENTIVES
The state’s top economic development recruiter said Thursday she would like to see the Iowa Legislature change the strategy for luring business growth and expansion in Iowa.
Along with bolstering Iowa’s taxation, regulatory and workforce approaches, IEDA Director Debi Durham said policymakers need to “rethink how we do incentives” since most of the state’s tax credits are capped and rarely are fully utilized by applicants who land the awards.
She said it would be better to have a system of refundable tax credits that are performance-based and don’t have long carry-forward provisions. Durham said she has an “unbelievable” number of prospective projects interested in Iowa with “85 to 90 percent” large capital manufacturing projects.
“I have never seen a year like this before — ever,” she told members of the Iowa Taxpayers’ Association at the group’s annual meeting in Altoona.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau