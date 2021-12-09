Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Dec. 9

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:
HALF-STAFF
Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended her order to fly all flags in Iowa at half-staff until midnight Saturday in honor and remembrance of Sen. Bob Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years in the U.S. House and Senate. Dole died Sunday at age 98.
Reynolds’ order was issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to amend the initial order earlier this week to lower the U.S. flag to half-staff for the updated length of time.
ROAD USE TAX FUND REVENUES
Although Iowa revenues from motor fuel taxes and vehicle registrations decreased in the past month, the Legislative Services Agency reported Thursday that year-to-date distribution from the Road Use Tax Fund is up by $42 million, or 4.5 percent, compared to fiscal 2021.
Compared to December 2020, fuel taxes decreased by $21.9 million, revenue from vehicle registrations decreased by $1.7 million and fees for new vehicle registrations decreased by about $859,000. However, truck registrations increased by $26,600.
Fuel taxes, annual vehicle registration fees and new vehicle registration fees provided 89.6 percent of all revenue in the Road Use Tax Fund through Nov. 30.