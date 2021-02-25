Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, February 25

Iowa is one of 17 states with 16 as the compulsory age, Moore said. Half of the states require students to be in school until 18.

Mascher expressed disappointment that it was not advanced to the Education Committee so it could be amended.

ETHANOL BILL ADVANCES: Members of the Senate Agriculture Committee voted Thursday to advance Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed biofuels legislation, but Agriculture Committee Chairman Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said the action was only taken to keep the issue alive.

Zumbach said SSB 1179 “is not ready to be debated” but is an issue that legislators want to fine tune.

“I believe there are a lot of players in this bill that need to come together that are not together today,” he said. “I’ve been working with all of these players — we want a bill so that we can sell more biofuels in this state. It is not in a shape or form that is ready for any of us today, and I want to make that vividly clear to all the players involved.”

During subcommittee discussions, farmers and backers called the bill a great boost for agriculture while lobbyists for convenience stores, truck stops and fuel marketers knocked it as an unneeded and harmful mandate.