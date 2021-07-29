Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, July 29

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

5-2-1-0 EXPANSION: The Iowa Department of Public Health is expanded funding of 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count!, which began in 2017 in Iowa. Five communities will receive grants, while 11 communities currently funded for the initiative will receive additional grants.

The funded communities will work to create policies and environments that support healthy choices by implementing strategies for healthy eating and active living in communities, schools, child care and out-of-school programs, health care practices and workplaces. New communities each receive $30,000.

5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! is a nationally recognized and evidence-based prevention framework to promote healthy habits. The goal is to increase physical activity and healthy eating through policy and environmental change. 5-2-1-0 focuses on the importance of four daily health habits: five or more servings of fruits and vegetables; two hours or less of screen time (television, computer, video games, phones); one hour or more of physical activity; and zero sugar-sweetened beverages.