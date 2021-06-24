Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, June 24

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:

FLOOD MITIGATION FUNDING: Cedar Rapids, which pushed for a state sales tax diversion program to finance long-term flood mitigation projects, has had projects totaling $269.4 million approved by the Flood Mitigation Board, which oversees the program created by the Iowa Legislature in 2012.

That’s 45 percent of the $595.9 million approved by the board for projects in 10 Iowa cities, according to a report from the Legislative Services Agency. That includes $111.1 million for Des Moines and its Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority, $98.5 million for Dubuque, $9.8 million in Coralville and $8.5 in Iowa City.

The program diverts sales tax revenue to fund to local projects. Local governments are permitted to issue bonds that will be repaid with the sales tax revenue made available under the program. The bonds can be repaid with the sales tax revenue, which local governments are allowed to receive for flood mitigation for up to 20 years after the local government’s project has been approved by the board.

The diversion of sales tax revenue from the growth in retail sales in the participating cities has a dollar-for-dollar negative effect on the state general fund.