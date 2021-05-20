Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, May 20

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES FUNDING: In the final hours of the 2021 Iowa legislative session, an amendment to establish a property levy to provide funding for emergency medical services was included in the standings bill, Senate File 619.
Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who said ambulance services have been asking for funding for 50 years, called it a “truly a generational change.”
Allowing local government to levy a property tax for EMS will help emergency responders, especially those in small towns and rural areas, meet the needs of their communities. Those services often rely on volunteers and fundraisers to be successful.
The legislation will allow for the creation of EMS districts with a board of directors that can levy an initial tax of not more than $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.
FREE SPEECH: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Thursday, including House File 744, which requires regents universities to protect First Amendment rights.
The bill calls for faculty and students at the three state universities to be trained each year about free speech rights and applies the same free speech policies at the state’s community colleges that are proposed for the public universities.
The catalyst for the law was a University of Iowa dean’s memo denouncing an executive order by then-President Donald Trump and calling for a disciplinary hearing for a student who publicly supported the executive order.
After free speech incidents at Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, the state Board of Regents subsequently discussed free speech issues on its campuses and said it will proceed with creating a Free Speech Committee to guide policies and review complaints.
INMATE DEATH: Michael Cecil Craney, 68, who had served nearly 39 years of a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his 22-day-old son, died of natural causes May 19 at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. He had been sentenced in Buchanan County.
LIVING ROADWAYS: Applications for Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund grants are being accepted by the Department of Transportation.
Cities, counties, and organizations with a statewide focus may apply for funds to enhance vegetation on Iowa’s roadsides. Applications are due by June 1.
The Living Roadway Trust Fund projects inform the public about the need to ensure that roadside vegetation is preserved, planted and maintained, which adds to the safety, ecological integration and visual interest of Iowa’s roads.
Established by the Iowa Legislature in 1988, the Living Roadway Trust Fund receives funding from the Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund, the Road Use Tax Fund, and utility access fees and other sources.
Since 1990, it has funded more than $17 million for research and demonstration projects, vegetation inventories, education and training programs, gateway landscaping, snow and erosion control, and roadside enhancement and maintenance.
For more information, visit https://iowadot.gov/lrtf/Grants.