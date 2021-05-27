Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, May 27

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:
DRIVER’S LICENSE SCAM: State Department of Transportation officials are advising Iowans not to fall prey to a bogus alert instructing them to click on an email link to update their driver’s license contact information due to new compliance regulations.
According to an email from “IA DMV,” Iowa driver’s license holders are being told they must update their contact information by May 31 to avoid penalties. The email claims the update is needed due to “our new compliance regulation” and includes a link to provide the information.
DOT spokeswoman Andrea Henry said the notice “is not legit,” adding any email notice to customers from Iowa’s transportation department would have a “.gov or .us ending on the email address and would lead you to a website that ends in .gov.”
FISH KILL: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources are trying to track down the cause of a fish kill in West Union on Wednesday morning.
DNR officials say they started finding dead brown trout below a stormwater drain that flows into Otter Creek in Fayette County.
The fish kill, which residents first reported to DNR officials Thursday afternoon, extended at least a mile downstream.
DNR field tests did not point to a definitive cause of death. They said the incident affected only the naturally reproducing trout, no other fish species that were swimming in the creek.
DNR fisheries staff said trout are more sensitive to temperature changes and chemicals.
State officials said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
PARK PASSPORT: Consumers who are looking to explore Iowa’s landscapes can sign up for the free Iowa State Park Passport, which lets them track their visits to state parks.
In 2020, the state park system’s centennial anniversary, the passports recorded nearly 30,000 check-ins at parks across the state.
To get a passport, send your email address to traveliowa.com/passport or text PARKS to (515) 531-5995. Beginning today, travelers are eligible for prizes simply by visiting and checking in to one or more of Iowa’s 62 participating state parks.
“2021 has been declared the year of the road trip, and Iowa is ready to be at the center of it all,” said Amy Zeigler, state tourism manager for the Iowa Tourism Office. “Our state parks provide the perfect opportunity to hop in the car or on the bike and embark on the road to adventure.”
The more parks visited, the more available prizes. Giveaways sponsored by AARP Iowa include a 2021 Iowa State Park Passport T-shirt for the first 1,000 people with 10 check-ins, and a chance to win one of four Fitbit activity trackers for people who check into 30 parks.
Every check-in is an entry into monthly Endless Adventures Prize Packs: June — paddleboard and water sport accessories; July — camping tent and accessories; August — hammock and picnic accessories; September — Yeti cooler set; and October — $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card.
Visitors are encouraged to abide by public health guidelines and visit the Iowa Department of Natural Resources website and its alerts and closures page for information related to health and safety guidelines and seasonal construction that may impact accessibility.
LOTTERY ADDS DRAWINGS: The Iowa Lottery announced that additional drawings will be added this summer to its $2 Powerball and Lucky for Life products.
Powerball — which is played nationally by 48 lotteries — will move to drawings three times a week with a new Monday drawing, beginning Aug. 23, added to those currently held Wednesday and Saturday nights.
Beginning July 19, Lucky for Life will move from two drawings per week to drawings each night. The change will give the game’s players a daily shot at winning its top prize of $1,000 a day for the rest of their lives.
Lottery officials say the changes are designed to produce more winners and — in the case of Powerball — generate larger, faster-growing jackpots.
For more information, visit www.ialottery.com/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau