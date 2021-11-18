Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Nov. 18

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
INSTAGRAM INVESTIGATION
Attorney General Tom Miller has joined a bipartisan group of state attorneys general for an investigation of Instagram and potential physical and mental health harm to youth.
They are looking at whether Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.
The investigation targets, among other things, the techniques used by Meta to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the resulting harms caused by such extended engagement.
The announcement follows recent reports revealing that Meta’s own internal research shows that using Instagram is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide.
Miller previously has expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media platforms on young people. In May, he was part of a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general to urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.
TEACHER SHORTAGE DECRIED
Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature say more must be done to show appreciation for teachers and the tough jobs they have in educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce shortages.
House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says teachers are underfunded, underappreciated and overworked to the point of exhaustion and there is very little that Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republicans in control of the Statehouse are doing to improve their plight.
“It’s a really tough time to be a teacher now. We deserve to treat them better than they’re being treated right now,” said Konfrst, who noted teachers have lost some bargaining rights and have been asked to “do more with less” at a time when classroom practices are under attack.
Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville said there has been a growing disrespect for public education at the Statehouse as efforts to privatize schools continue. The comments came Thursday as some K-12 school districts in Iowa have had to cancel classes due to a lack of teachers or substitutes, and some are looking at extending the Thanksgiving break due to shortages.
-- COMPILED BY GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU