Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Sept. 16

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items for Thursday:
VOTER REGISTRATION MONTH
Iowans are being encouraged by Secretary of State Paul Pate to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote.
Sept. 28 is National Voter Registration Day.
For Iowans who are already registered, it’s important to make sure your information is current because there are city and school elections in November, Pate said.
The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
To register to vote in Iowa, you must be at least 17 years old. The deadline to preregister before November’s city-school election is Oct. 18. About 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote.
To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit https://voterready.iowa.gov.
HALF-STAFF
Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 17 to honor Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif.
Page grew up in Red Oak. He was killed in Afghanistan, along with 12 other U.S. service members, during an attack at the airport in Kabul.
Page went to high school in Omaha. He will be buried in Omaha with full military honors.
NEW CORRECTIONS SPOKESMAN
Iowa Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner announced Wednesday that Nick Crawford will serve as the department’s communications director — succeeding Cord Overton, who now serves as chief of staff to Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.
Crawford, 30, originally is from Conrad and received a political science degree from the University of Iowa. He previously served in former Gov. Terry Branstad’s office and spent time in Washington as a legislative assistant for former Iowa Congressman David Young. Most recently, Crawford worked in the private sector as an account executive at an Iowa-based public relations firm.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve Iowans and work alongside the outstanding people at the Iowa Department of Corrections with the shared mission of ‘creating opportunities for safer communities,’” Crawford said in a statement.
CHARTER SCHOOL RULES
Members of the state Board of Education on Thursday opened the rule-making process for private founding groups or local K-12 school boards that wish to establish charter schools under a law passed and signed earlier this year.
Board members voted unanimously to approve a notice of intended action to proceed with rules to allow a founding group to apply directly with the state Department of Education to form a charter school.
Due to the short turnaround between the time the legislation was approved and the start of the current school year, DOE staff said the earliest a new charter school would be able to begin offering classes under the state’s public school system would be August 2022.
The board set a public hearing to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in Des Moines with a Zoom option to participate by remote teleconference with plans to take final action on the proposed rules at its November meeting.
Under that timeline, the rules would take effect next January with applications due in February in advance of the state’s March deadline for financial and budget decisions to be finalized.
Under provisions of the new law, state funding would follow the student, similar to open enrollment, and the new program would be financed through a standing unlimited general fund appropriation.
A copy of the rules with details for next month’s public hearing can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bakmbv2p.
DOE officials said the state Board of Education will be the sole authority for approving new proposed charter schools that will be subject to Iowa’s open meetings and open records laws similar to state and local fair boards.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau