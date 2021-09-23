Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Sept. 23

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
SPECIAL SESSION TOPICS
Discussions and developments related to requiring masks in Iowa’s K-12 schools and teaching divisive concepts in Iowa classrooms are taking place, but won’t likely rise to action when Iowa’s 89th General Assembly convenes a special session Oct. 5.
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, chairman of the House State Government Committee, told a radio audience Wednesday he believed there needs to be consequences for educators who are knowingly and intentionally breaking state laws.
Legislators, he said, were “having internal discussions about what can be supported, how far things can go” in terms of putting more “teeth” into current statutes.
“I think it’s imperative that we get this done as soon as possible that we address these things,” he said.
However, Kaufmann, told The Gazette on Thursday that two weeks was “not enough time” to address complicated issues “and get it right,” so that “realistically speaking, doing anything in special session is probably unlikely aside from the maps.”
He said the topics will be revisited when the GOP-run Legislature convenes its 2022 session Jan. 10.
DEMOCRATS DECRY COVID RESPONSE
Three legislative Democrats expressed concern Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on Iowa’s doctors, nurses and health care workers.
House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst told reporters during a weekly conference call that COVID cases are surging and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds needs to show leadership by using federal money to reopen Test Iowa sites, reorganize vaccine clinics and take other steps to combat a disease that has driven up hospitalizations this week to 638 people, with the number of available intensive care beds — 182 — at its lowest point in the pandemic.
“We need to change course, and we need to act now to save our health care system and Iowans,” added Ross Wilburn, an Ames representative who chairs the Iowa Democratic Party. “Instead Gov. Reynolds refuses to act and would rather spend her time spreading misinformation on partisan podcasts and planning her weekend campaign event.”
Konfrst said Wednesday’s announcement that the Department of Public Health’s medical director and lead epidemiologist planned to exit state government next month was evidence of the “chaos” within the Reynolds administration’s COVID response.
MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT FOR FARMERS
Iowa’s Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has been awarded a $500,000 grant to expand farmer mental health support programs in Iowa.
Iowa Agriculture Mike Naig said Thursday his department will partner with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to help raise awareness about mental health and wellness resources and make them more accessible to farmers and rural communities.
“We all need help from time to time and farmers and landowners are no exception,” he said. “Some of the challenges they face are unique, like long-term financial stress, unpredictable weather and market uncertainty.
We want anyone dealing with added stress and mental health challenges to know that they are not alone.”
ISU plans to use the grant to offer community outreach and programming to individuals involved in agriculture and those who support them.
Those wanting more information can go to extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/mental-health-and-wellbeing and extension.iastate.edu/sfp10-14/ or call the Iowa Concern Hotline at 1- (800)-447-1985.
SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS MANAGEMENT
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an online public meeting from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 with stakeholders to discuss how waste is generated and managed in Iowa.
Preregistration is required at dnrsmmiowa@scsengineers.com.
The second of four stakeholder meetings to be held over two years, the meeting is aimed at developing a plan for a Sustainable Materials Management system for Iowa.
Iowa's existing solid waste management system focuses primarily on materials at the point of disposal.
A Sustainable Materials Management approach includes recycling and composting waste discards into new products. However, it does not emphasize waste prevention or environmental impacts associated with the product’s lifecycle.
The Iowa Sustainable Materials Management vision promotes finding new opportunities to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs.
IOWA GETS AAA BOND RATING
Iowa’s Triple A credit rating from Moody’s Investor Services, the highest rating a State can achieve, has been affirmed, recognizing “the excellent financial management of the state,” State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced Thursday.
Moody’s provides investors with credit ratings, risk analyses and research for stocks, bonds and government entities. Portfolio reviews occur periodically to reassess ratings.
Using recent data, Moody’s report continues to validate the State is in a good financial position, reporting that “Iowa's Aaa rating reflects its strong reserves, fiscal management and its low debt and pension liabilities, as well as its diversifying economy that remains vulnerable to the volatile agricultural sector.”