Iowa Capitol Digest for Thursday, Sept. 9

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
FOOTBALL AND VOTING
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and the college football teams at the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Drake are partnering this fall to encourage voter participation in the city-school election Nov. 2.
The schools’ four head coaches will appear in social media and digital ads, encouraging Iowans to #BeAVoter. Additionally, radio spots will run during each school’s game broadcasts, including Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Game.
Each ad directs the viewer or listener to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov, a one-stop-shop for state election information. Iowans can use the website to register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track its status, and find information about voting deadlines and requirements.
The relationship between Pate and the football coaches was developed through Learfield, which owns the athletics multimedia rights for the four schools.
REDISTRICTING
The Legislative Services Agency said Thursday it will deliver its first redistricting plan to the Iowa Legislature at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 as planned.
In addition to maps of four congressional districts and the 100 House and 50 Senate districts, it will include a statistical report providing information concerning the plan. The plan will be made available to the public on the Legislature’s homepage.
Following the release of the redistricting plan, the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission will have three virtual public hearings at 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20; noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
Online comments also will be accepted until the start of the last public hearing. Signups for the public hearings as well as the ability to make online comments on the plan will be available on the legislative homepage.
LAKE WATER QUALITY
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently released a video explaining its plan to address water quality issues in Iowa lakes related to excessive bacteria.
Multiple lakes around the state are considered impaired waters, or waters that are not meeting water quality standards from the federal Clean Water Act. These high levels of bacteria are generally caused by elevated levels of fecal matter in the water.
The DNR plan reviews the problem with bacteria in Iowa lakes and reviews sources of the problem and potential solutions. The plan can serve as a guide for local stakeholders and residents to improve water quality.
Public comments on the plan can be submitted to the DNR by Oct. 4 via email to james.hallmark@dnr.iowa.gov.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau