Iowa Capitol digest for Tuesday, Feb. 23

The bill also would require the commission to prohibit the person convicted of littering from camping or using rental facilities or other special privileges at state parks and recreation areas under the jurisdiction of the Department of Natural Resources for a year — with violation of that provision being a simple misdemeanor punishable by confinement for no more than 30 days and a fine of at least $105 but not more than $855.

“As someone who cleans up litter in the ditches by my house all of the time, I think anything we can do to deter that behavior I’m on board with,” said Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, chairwoman of a Senate Natural Resources and Environment subcommittee.

Before forwarding the bill to the full committee Tuesday, lawmakers agreed to make the language more discretionary in its application rather than a mandatory penalty.

LOOKING GOOD: Members of a House State Government subcommittee liked the spirit of a proposal to allow licensed cosmetologists and barbers to ply their trade at wedding venues on the day of a wedding.

“Hair and makeup is a big deal at wedding venues,” said Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.

There was support for HSB 215 from the lobby.