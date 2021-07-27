Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, July 27

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

VOTER REGISTRATION UPDATE: More than 500,000 Iowans have registered to vote since January 2015, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. And 321,535 out of those 504,113 new registrants used the state’s online voter registration system that launched in 2016.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowa consistently is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation.

Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information may visit https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterregistration.html.

WORKER READINESS SUMMIT: The statewide Future Ready Iowa Summit focused on “Transforming Education for the Workforce” will be Sept. 16 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

The summit — presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council — will focus on connecting Iowa educators and employers to expand work-based learning and computer science as critical aspects of STEM education.