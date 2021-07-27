Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, July 27

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
VOTER REGISTRATION UPDATE: More than 500,000 Iowans have registered to vote since January 2015, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. And 321,535 out of those 504,113 new registrants used the state’s online voter registration system that launched in 2016.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowa consistently is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation.
Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information may visit https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/voterregistration.html.
WORKER READINESS SUMMIT: The statewide Future Ready Iowa Summit focused on “Transforming Education for the Workforce” will be Sept. 16 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.
The summit — presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ STEM Advisory Council — will focus on connecting Iowa educators and employers to expand work-based learning and computer science as critical aspects of STEM education.
STEM advocate Emily Calandrelli — host and co-executive producer of the hit Netflix series “Emily’s Wonder Lab” — will provide the keynote lunch address along with presentations by Reynolds and her STEM Council co-chairwoman Diane Young, owner and director of technical services at Foundation Analytical Laboratory.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public. To register, visit www.iowastem.org/2021STEMSummit.
BROADBAND DEADLINE: The latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant round application period is set to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Providers must have applications completed and submitted through the Iowa Grants System by that time in order to be eligible for consideration.
This is the largest broadband grant in Iowa history. During the 2021 legislative session, the Iowa Legislature saw fit to fund the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program with $100 million, keeping in line with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initiative to provide universal broadband access to Iowa by 2025.
The grant program began accepting applications on July 1.
MONUMENT PRESERVATION: The Capitol Planning Commission reports that as of June 30, about $123,000 was raised through donations and state Capitol gift shop sales for the preservation of monuments on the Iowa Capitol grounds.
In 2016, the Legislature approved matching every dollar raised through private fundraising with $1 of state funds up to $100,000. That added about $61,000 to the preservation fund.