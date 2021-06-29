Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, June 29

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:

SET FOR LIFE: Someone who bought a lottery ticket at a southeast Iowa convenience store won a prize of $25,000 a year for life Monday in the Lucky for Life game.

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Monday night’s drawing to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life. The winning ticket was purchased at Gas Land Express in Mount Pleasant.

It is Iowa’s 11th big winner in the game since it debuted in January 2016 in Iowa.

Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings twice a week, at 9:38 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do.” The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years, and there is a lump-sum option for players who would prefer that rather than lifetime annuity payments.

The winning numbers in Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 5-7-23-25-48 and Lucky Ball 8.

Gas Land Express will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.