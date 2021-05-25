Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, May 25

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:

FREE FISHING WEEKEND: State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa residents can try their hand at fishing without buying a state license during a free fishing weekend next month.

The DNR is waiving the state fishing license requirement for June 4-6, but all other regulations will remain in effect.

Joe Larscheid, fisheries bureau chief, says the free fishing weekend is a great time to learn how to fish or enjoy the activity with friends and family. Those Iowans who get hooked on fishing can buy an annual, seven-day or 24-hour fishing license at https://license.gooutdoorsiowa.com/Licensing/CustomerLookup.aspx.

CORN CROP NEARLY PLANTED: Iowa farmers have planted about 97% of this year’s corn crop — progress that is two weeks ahead of the five-year average.

About three-fourths of the 2021 corn crop has emerged, which is ahead of normal with 14% in excellent condition and 64% in good condition.

Likewise, 89% of the soybean crop has been planted with more than half of the acres showing emerged plants — both well ahead of normal progress.