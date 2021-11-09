Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, Nov. 19

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:
Honoring veterans
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Hy-Vee will join forces to pay tribute to Iowa’s military men and women on Veterans Day, which is Thursday.
Hy-Vee stores across the state will distribute a free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military. Hy-Vee also will circulate the Iowa Secretary of State’s “Honor A Veteran” postcards, encouraging customers to pay tribute to a loved one who served our country.
The veterans receiving the postcards at Hy-Vee can write a tribute to a fellow soldier, submit their own information to receive recognition from the state or give the card to a loved one to post an acknowledgment. The postcards will be returned to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and tributes will be posted online at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/uocava/honoraveteran/index.aspx and https://www.facebook.com/HonoraVeteran/.
Chief judge appointed
Judge Myron Gookin of Fairfield has been appointed chief judge of the 8th Judicial District by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen.
Gookin succeeds Chief Judge Mary Ann Brown, who will retire Dec. 31. He will start his new position Jan. 1.
Gookin was appointed to the bench in August 2011. He received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from Iowa State University in 1980 and his Juris Doctorate with honors from the Drake University law school in 1983.
Gookin was in private practice in Fairfield from July 1983 until his appointment to the bench. He serves on the board of the 8th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. He is married and has three children.
As chief judge, Gookin will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the 8th Judicial District, which consists of Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello and Washington counties.
The district has 11 district court judges, seven district associate court judges, one associate juvenile court judge, 14 part-time magistrates and 120 employees, with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of about $15.4 million. More than 53,000 cases were filed in there in 2020.
Let's go fishing
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Fish Iowa! angler education program has partnered with the Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation’s Vamos A Pescar program to provide funding to local tax-exempt organizations to support efforts to educate and engage families in high-density Hispanic communities through programs, classes and fishing activities.
Minimum grant request is $5,000 with a cash match required.
The fund and Fish Iowa! will provide funds for programming from Feb. 1 to Nov. 1, 2022. Applications must be submitted via email no later than Dec. 8. For grant guidelines and applications, contact Barb.Gigar@dnr.iowa.gov.
-- GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU