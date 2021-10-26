 Skip to main content
Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, Oct. 26
topical

Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, Oct. 26

The Iowa State Capitol building Friday, July 31, 2020, in Des Moines.

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest.

STATE AGENCY HONORED

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has received the Best Stakeholder Outreach Award from Stateways magazine. The award was given for the agency’s communication and education efforts to alcohol licensees and consumers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout 2020, the alcohol industry in Iowa, like many others, was reeling from trying to navigate through the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic. ABD Administrator Stephen Larson said the award “is a testament to the staff’s efforts despite the challenges and pressure we all faced” during the ongoing pandemic.

ABD is responsible for governing the alcohol industry in Iowa, with about 16,000 licenses. Education and communication are key aspects in protecting the health and safety of residents in regards to alcoholic beverages.

StateWays’ Best Practices Awards recognize agencies leading the industry in innovation, education and enforcement and have been awarded annually since 2015. Awards are offered in eight categories and are available to any alcohol control agency from the U.S. and Canada. ABD received its award at the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association’s Administrators Conference.

StateWays is a national magazine covering issues affecting alcohol regulatory agencies across the country.

COVID RECOVERY HELP

COVID-19 Recovery Iowa, a program of the Iowa Department of Human Services, has staff who are conducting support sessions to help navigate COVID-related workplace issues. Those include worry about being exposed to the virus at work, concern about taking time off if not feeling well, changing rules and guidelines for masks, vaccines and returning to the workplace, and uncertainty about the stability of an employer because of COVID.

COVID Recovery Iowa’s services are free of charge. To get more information or to schedule a seminar for your workplace, contact Karen Hyatt at 515- 281-3128 or khyatt@dhs.state.ia.us.

COVID-19 Recovery Iowa is for all Iowans who have been affected by the pandemic or the 2020 derecho. In addition to support groups, activities and resources, COVID Recovery Iowa offers free confidential virtual counseling and emotional support to all Iowans. To reach the Iowa Concern Line, call 800- 447-1985 or 844-775-9276 or visit www.COVIDrecoveryiowa.org.

-- Compiled by The Gazette Des Moines Bureau

