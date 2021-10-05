Iowa Capitol Digest for Tuesday, Oct. 5

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
SETTLEMENT APPROVED
Members of the State Appeal Board have approved an $18,000 payment to Jasmine Spinello to settle a claim of alleged negligence brought against the University of Iowa.
Spinello sustained a split lip, broken tooth, knee injury and concussion after her foot slipped on loose concrete and gravel material outside a UI building in January 2018.
All of the settlement was paid from the state’s general fund.
To date, the board has approved about $406,000 in fiscal 2022 payments from the general fund for settlements and judgments.
ETHICS COMPLAINTS HEARD
After nearly an hour of discussion, the House Ethics Committee voted 3-3 on motions to dismiss complaints by Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, alleging representatives of Heritage Action violated House rules by failing to register as lobbyists.
The Heritage Action representatives said they achieved legislative goals in Iowa by working through their Iowa activists who promoted changes in the state’s election laws.
“That seemed like lobbying activity,” said Rep. Monica Kurth of Davenport, one of three Democrats on the committee.
However, Chairwoman Anne Osmundson of Volga, one of three committee Republicans, said Heritage stated no employee or representative of the organization was paid to act on its behalf with any Iowa legislator. Also, the authors of the legislation in question have said they did not meet with the Heritage representatives named in the complaints.
After members voted, Osmundson said because the complaints were not dismissed, they remain before the committee.
NEW LEGISLATOR
Republican Michael Bousselot of Ankeny was sworn in as a member of the Iowa House on Tuesday morning to serve out the term of the Rep. John Landon, an Ankeny Republican, who died in June.
Bousselot, who worked in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration and for Gov. Terry Branstad before that, will represent House District 37 until January 2023.
Bousselot won a September special election, defeating Democrat Andrea Phillips.
With his election, the GOP maintained its 59-41 House majority.
ONLINE LICENSE RENEWALS
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that they have expanded the agency’s online services to include renewals of commercial driver’s licenses, or CDLs.
The new online renewal option is available to all CDL holders, except those who have a hazardous materials endorsement (endorsements H or X) or customers moving from a commercial learner’s permit to a CDL. Customers who hold a hazardous materials endorsement are required to retake a knowledge test at each renewal, making online renewal not possible.
DOT officials say a CDL holder who intends to operate in interstate commerce (across state lines) and does not meet any of the listed exemptions will be required to have a valid medical certificate on file with the department before renewing a commercial driver’s license online.
For more information, visit https://iowadot.gov/onlinerenewal
SUPPORT FOR RURAL COMMUNITIES
Four competitive funds are now available for rural communities with populations under 20,000, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced.
Funding of up to $500,000 has been allocated to the following funds for the current fiscal year: $200,000 for the Rural Innovation Grant Program; $100,000 for the Rural Housing Assessment Grant Program; $100,000 for the Rural Child Care Market Study Grant Program; and $100,000 for the Rural Return Program to attract new residents to move and/or work in rural communities.
Guidelines and scoring rubrics for all programs are available on the Center for Rural Revitalization’s website, and applications due by Dec. 1 are being accepted via https://www.iowagrants.gov/
For additional program parameters and information, contact Liesl Seabert at rural@iowaeda.com
-- Compiled by Gazette Des Moines Bureau