Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:
MASK PETITION
A coalition of 50,000 of parents, educators and other professionals who oppose a state law banning coronavirus-related mask mandate says a petition condemning the legislation has gathered 12,000 signatures. The goal is 15,000 signatures.
Citing a national poll that found 69% of Americans support requirements for mask in schools and vaccinations as a prerequisite for returning to workplaces, the Iowa Coalition of Groups that Support Pandemic Safety Measures is challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ comment that most Iowans support the law.
The poll also found 44% of Republicans support mask requirements in schools, which the coalition said undermines Reynolds’ claim that her policies have unanimous support in the GOP.
SUCCESSFUL TREASURE HUNT
More than 11,000 searches were conducted and 2,176 properties worth more than $309,000 were claimed as a result of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt’s online and on-site claims process at the Iowa State Fair, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald reported Wednesday. The largest single cash claim was $9,700.
However, the search didn’t stop at the fair, he said. Fairgoers also had the opportunity to share unclaimed property information with their family and friends via email. More than 300 shares were sent out via email, and Fitzgerald encourages those individuals to come forward and claim their property, as well.
Anyone can search for unclaimed property at the treasurer’s database at https://www.greatiowatreasurehunt.gov/.
The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt program has returned over $304 million in unclaimed property to more than 574,000 people since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the Treasurer’s Office, where they are held until the owner or heir of the property is found.
Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.