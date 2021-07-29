Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, July 28

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news:

HEALTH BOARD VACANCIES: Gov. Kim Reynolds fired back at Democratic critics Wednesday who have criticized her for not filling vacant seats on the state Board of Health in a timely manner.

“There’s a lot of misinformation,” the governor told reporters. Reynolds said the terms of board members expire in June, and the panel had decided to meet once every two months so there isn’t an issue with the panel being able to field a quorum. She said she is looking to appoint members, but the board has to be balanced politically, geographically and by gender so that complicates the process.

Earlier this week legislative Democrats said they were “appalled” the governor had not filled the board’s vacancy given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

GOVERNOR WATCHING BIG 12: Interest in the future Big 12 college athletic conference realignment apparently stretches all the way to Terrace Hill.