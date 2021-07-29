Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, July 28

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news:
HEALTH BOARD VACANCIES: Gov. Kim Reynolds fired back at Democratic critics Wednesday who have criticized her for not filling vacant seats on the state Board of Health in a timely manner.
“There’s a lot of misinformation,” the governor told reporters. Reynolds said the terms of board members expire in June, and the panel had decided to meet once every two months so there isn’t an issue with the panel being able to field a quorum. She said she is looking to appoint members, but the board has to be balanced politically, geographically and by gender so that complicates the process.
Earlier this week legislative Democrats said they were “appalled” the governor had not filled the board’s vacancy given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
GOVERNOR WATCHING BIG 12: Interest in the future Big 12 college athletic conference realignment apparently stretches all the way to Terrace Hill.
“I’m watching it closely,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Wednesday when she was asked about Texas and Oklahoma formally notifying the SEC of their request to become members of that conference — potentially leaving the Big 12 Conference that includes Iowa State University at some point on or before the end of the 2024-25 season.
“It’s really interesting,” the governor said. “Even my daughter said, ‘Hey, do you have any inside information on what Iowa State is going to do?’ I don’t.”
PHEASANT COUNT: The impact that a cold and snowy Iowa winter and driest spring since 1994 had on pheasant nesting success will likely be seen when the Iowa Department of Natural Resources conducts its annual roadside pheasant counts between Aug. 1 and 15.
The statewide survey is conducted by Iowa DNR staff who drive 218, 30-mile routes on gravel roads at dawn on mornings with heavy dew. Hen pheasants will move their broods to the edge of the gravel road to dry off before they begin feeding, which makes them easier to count.
The August roadside survey has been conducted over the same routes since 1962. In addition to pheasants and quail, the survey collects data on partridge, cottontails and jackrabbits. Results will be posted at www.iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey in early September. Iowa’s pheasant season begins Oct. 30.
INMATE DIES: Vincent Duncan, 75, died from natural causes Tuesday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Since Jan. 3, 2014, Duncan had been serving a 25-year sentence for a Tama County conviction for second-degree sex abuse.
-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau