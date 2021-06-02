Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, June 2

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, June 2, 2021:

PUBLIC HEALTH SURVEY LAUNCHED: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health are undertaking a strategic planning process for statewide maternal health efforts.

IDPH officials say they are seeking input regarding the strengths, challenges and areas of focus that are critical regarding maternal health needs.

“We want to capture feedback from all Iowans who either work in or are passionate about maternal health,” said Marcus Johnson-Miller of IDPH’s Bureau of Family Health.

In particular, he said, officials want input on the state’s efforts to reduce health disparities, disease and death among mothers and babies, “with special attention to maternal health outcomes.”

To take the survey, which will close June 11, go to surveymonkey.com/r/MaternalHealthLearningSurvey?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

The survey takes around 12 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and will be reported in aggregate, meaning no responses can be individually identified.