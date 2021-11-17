Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Nov. 17

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:
COVID RISING IN PRISONS
The Iowa Department of Corrections reports an increase in COVID-19 cases at state prisons in Mitchellville, Mount Pleasant and Clarinda. During this month’s Board of Corrections meeting, department Director Beth Skinner said 66 inmates and 44 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, while 76 percent of inmates and 58 percent of staff are fully vaccinated with about 400 vaccine booster shots having been administered.
As of Wednesday, the department reported the institutional count at Iowa’s nine prisons totaled 8,031, which was about 15 percent over the system’s design capacity. Department officials say fiscal 2022 budget expenditures and revenue are on track with expectations, and they have spent about one-third of their budget — which includes much of the extra $10 million they received to fully fund all full-time positions.
HIDES HELP VETERANS
Hunters donated nearly 4,000 deer hides to Elks Lodges across Iowa last year, which was a slight decrease from the previous season, the Department of Natural Resources reported. The deer hides are used by the Veterans Leather Program to make professionally crafted leather gloves for veterans in wheelchairs and also turned into leather used for therapy programs for recovering veterans.
The Veterans Leather Program relies on the charity of hunters to donate their deer hides. Hunters willing to donate their hides are encouraged to contact their local Elks Lodge for drop-off locations or visit www.elks.org/lodges to find the nearest lodge. The therapeutic kits and gloves are distributed at no cost to veterans.
COMMUTATION REQUESTS DENIED
Gov. Kim Reynolds has denied four of the five recommended commutations for Iowa prison inmates serving life prison terms that were forwarded to her by the state Board of Parole.
In recent letters, the governor turned down applications to have life sentences commuted for Jerry Lee Osborn, Gary Bear, Otis Jenkins and Clyde Johnson after parole board members had recommended that Reynolds consider reducing their life prison terms to a period of years, making them potentially eligible for eventual release.
The only remaining commutation recommendation on the governor’s desk is for Denise Rhode, an inmate at the Mitchellville women’s prison who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1989 death of her nephew whom she was babysitting. Commutation — a form of clemency in which a governor converts a mandatory life sentence into a fixed-length term with a possibility of parole — is rare in Iowa, with governors reducing the legal penalty for only 40 people in the last 52 years.