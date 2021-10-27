Iowa Capitol Digest for Wednesday, Oct. 27

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:
FREE TAX WEBINAR
The state Department of Revenue has scheduled a free webinar Nov. 3 to help Iowa taxpayers navigate the agency’s modernized technology and processes.
According to the department, the multiyear upgrade will provide taxpayers, businesses and tax professionals with a new and secure portal, GovConnectIowa.
The online presentation will provide business tax filers with an introduction to GovConnectIowa and information on how to use the new portal. Topics will include accessing and navigating the new tool, filing a tax return, making electronic payments, where to find self-help tools, and new ways to contact the department.
PIPELINE MEETINGS
The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled informational meetings for landowners in 36 Iowa counties about a proposed 1,300-mile large-scale carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The pipeline proposed by Midwest-based Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC would capture carbon dioxide at local facilities, convert it to liquid form and transfer the liquefied carbon dioxide to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.
The proposed project is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline, which is governed by state law and IUB administrative rules.
Under Iowa law, the pipeline company is required to hold informational meetings in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected. The company will provide notice of the meetings to each affected landowner as well as each person in possession of or residing on the property.
In addition to the in-person meetings, which begin Nov. 29, the IUB has scheduled a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the IUB’s Hearing Room.
For information about the proposed pipeline, visit www.iub.iowa.gov. To register for meetings, visit https://iub.iowa.gov/board-activity/hearing-and-meeting-calendar. Written comments may be filed at https://iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form, by email at customer@iub.iowa.gov or by mail at Iowa Utilities Board, Attn: Docket No. HLP-2021-0003, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.