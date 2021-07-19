Iowa Capitol Digest, Monday, July 19

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

HISTORY IS EVERYWHERE: To commemorate Iowa’s 175th anniversary this year, the State Historical Society of Iowa is creating 300 temporary pop-up displays and 15 permanent cast aluminum historical markers. Both are available, by application at https://iowaculture.gov/iowa175 for installation in communities across Iowa.

The temporary pop-up displays, part of “Iowa’s People & Places,” traces 13,000 years of Iowa history, from the first Native people to call this land home, through the Louisiana Purchase and the Civil War, and right on through the 20th century to today.

The pop-ups are free-standing, lightweight and easy to assemble. The finished display, about 68 inches tall, is made of sturdy cardboard and can be easily assembled for display in museums, historical societies, libraries, community centers or other public locations.

Grants up to $2,000 are available for the manufacture of 2-by-3-foot cast aluminum historical signs and plaques. Priority will be given to historical markers that share the stories of historically underrepresented groups.