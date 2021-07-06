Iowa Capitol Digest, Tuesday, July 6

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:

EXECUTIVE COUNCIL ACTION: Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve nearly $666,000 in repairs — with slightly more than half involving the Iowa Communications Network.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of State Paul Pate and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald approved claims that dealt with ICN erosion, rodent chews and other issues that required nearly $350,000 in repairs. An additional $265,723 was approved to address a natural gas emergency and curtailment filed by the state Department of Administrative Services.

The state Board of Regents also was granted nearly $16,000 in reimbursements to cover a broken water pipe in the University of Iowa’s Pappajohn Center fire sprinkler system.

Council members also discussed the likelihood of raising the self-imposed maximum threshold of $500,000 for payment of a claim in light of a request for $858,178 to cover damage caused by the Aug. 10 derecho at the state Capitol complex. The council took no action at Tuesday’s teleconference meeting.