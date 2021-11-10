 Skip to main content
Iowa Capitol Digest
The Iowa State Capitol building Friday, July 31, 2020, in Des Moines.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

COMMITTEE MOVES

Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has announced new committee assignments in light of two new GOP House members winning special elections.

Rep. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, will join the Commerce Committee as vice chairman, and the Labor, Economic Growth, and Administrative Rules Review committees. Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton, will be vice chairman of the Administration and Regulations Subcommittee and also serve on the Transportation, Environmental Protection, and Local Government committees.

Grassley also named Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, to the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, to the Agriculture and Natural Resources subcommittee, and Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, to the Ways and Means Committee.

The 2022 legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 10.

JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS

The State Judicial Nominating Commission has nominated three people for Gov. Kim Reynolds to consider for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals to fill a vacancy when Judge Michael Mullins retires.

The commission interviewed seven applicants Wednesday and nominated Judge Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids, William Miller of Des Moines and Mary Triick of Clive. The governor has 30 days in which to appoint the new judge.

-- GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU

