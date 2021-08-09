Iowa Capitol Digest

FMAP RATE INCREASE: The federal government’s share of Family Medical Assistance Percentage rate for Medicaid, which provides health and long-term care support for low-income and elderly Iowans, increased 0.39% for fiscal 2022, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
For every $1 spent on the Medicaid program, the federal government will pay 62.14 cents and Iowa will pay 37.86 cents.
Under federal statute, no state pays more than 50% and the federal government pays no more than 83% of the cost. State FMAP rates are vary from 78.31% in Mississippi to the 50% floor in a number of states.
The FMAP formula has remained mostly unchanged since the beginning of Medicaid in 1965.
Iowa’s FMAP rate has fluctuated between a high of 65.04% in 1992 to a low of 51.9% in 1979.
Before the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Iowa FMAP rate was nearing 50%. At the beginning of the crisis, the FMAP rate began a steady climb to about 63%, where it remained until 2011.
During the Great Recession, which began at the end of 2007, Iowa’s economy fared much better than those of other states, in large part due to a strong farm economy. Due to stronger economic conditions compared with most states, the Iowa FMAP rate declined 8.6% between fiscal 2011 and 2016. Beginning in fiscal 2017, the rate began trending up and has made up most of the difference from the shift in the previous five years.
PLANNING YOUR FAIR VISIT: Planning your day at the Iowa State Fair, which starts Thursday, can be done with the fair’s interactive online daily program and official Iowa State Fair App.
Fairgoers can search by date, location or keyword to create their personal itinerary on Android and Apple devices.
Text FAIR to 844-844-8508 for special offers, updates on concerts and daily activities, weather alerts and more.
Text BABY to 844-844-8508 to receive updates when babies are born at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center.
The State Fair runs through Aug. 22.
For more information about the fair, COVID-19 protocols, grandstand attractions and getting around at the fairgrounds, visit iowastatefair.org.
STATEHOUSE SIT-IN: Five Iowa moms who say they “were not willing to sit on the sidelines of the crisis any longer” have organized a Safe at School Sit-in outside of the Iowa Capitol next Wednesday.
The 10 a.m. event is slated two last two hours, with masks and social distancing required for attendees, according to the event organizers.
The group will be calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds and state leaders to end the “prohibition on mask mandates and allow schools to require masking and other basic safety measures to protect students, especially those who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”
With children under age 12 not yet eligible for the vaccine, “the whole community is at risk if there are no mitigation efforts allowed for in-person school,” according to a news release issued Friday.
One organizer, Brook Easton, said: “My boys are my entire life and I’m done being scared. It’s time for this mama bear to roar.”
The event, sponsored by Science For Safe Schools and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party, will include comments from medical professionals and a “moment of silence and memorial reading of all school staff who have passed due to COVID-19,” according to the release.
