Iowa Capitol Digest

FMAP RATE INCREASE: The federal government’s share of Family Medical Assistance Percentage rate for Medicaid, which provides health and long-term care support for low-income and elderly Iowans, increased 0.39% for fiscal 2022, according to the Legislative Services Agency.

For every $1 spent on the Medicaid program, the federal government will pay 62.14 cents and Iowa will pay 37.86 cents.

Under federal statute, no state pays more than 50% and the federal government pays no more than 83% of the cost. State FMAP rates are vary from 78.31% in Mississippi to the 50% floor in a number of states.

The FMAP formula has remained mostly unchanged since the beginning of Medicaid in 1965.

Iowa’s FMAP rate has fluctuated between a high of 65.04% in 1992 to a low of 51.9% in 1979.

Before the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Iowa FMAP rate was nearing 50%. At the beginning of the crisis, the FMAP rate began a steady climb to about 63%, where it remained until 2011.