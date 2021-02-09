Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
FACTORY FARMS: A coalition of groups will host a virtual rally at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to call for a moratorium on the development and expansion of concentrated animal feeding operations.
Food & Water Watch, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action, Iowa Citizens for Responsible Agriculture, Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture, Iowa Farmers Union, Poweshiek CARES and the Sierra Club are hosting news conference and rally in support of legislation calling for a moratorium as a way to start a conversation about large-scale farm operations.
To join the rally, visit the Sierra Club at http://bit.ly/MoratoriumRallySierraClub or Food & Water Watch at http://fwaction.us/Rally.
ENTERTAINMENT SURCHARGE: Lawmakers want more information about a bill to allow cities to create entertainment districts and a surcharge on food, beverages and ticket sales.
Members of a House Local Government subcommittee didn’t advance HF 213 after hearing from a variety of lobbyists Monday. Proponents suggested the surcharge on food and drink, and ticket sales in an entertainment district would help diversify municipal revenue sources.
The revenue would be deposited in the city’s general fund to support debt service, emergency services and capital improvements.
Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, said the hearing was a “real learning experience,” but he wasn’t ready to move the bill to full committee. Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, said he might support it with “improving amendments.”
West Des Moines and the Metropolitan Coalition of large city economic development groups supported the measure. Iowans for Tax Relief opposed it, and many interest groups are undecided.
INMATE DEATH: Bryan Kirby Barrett, 69, who was serving a life sentence for two first-degree murder convictions since May 1985, died of unexpected medical emergency at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the Department of Correction said Monday.
An autopsy will be conducted. Foul play is not suspected.
FUNDS FOR RURAL TOWNS: Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Monday announced two competitive funds of up to $400,000 available for rural communities with a population under 20,000.
The Rural Innovation Grant Program provides up to $300,000 in grants supporting creative, non-traditional ideas that focus on current issues and challenges faced by rural communities associated with the themes of community investment, growth and connection.
Also, the separate Rural Housing Assessment Grant Program provides up to $100,000 to support the use of publicly available online information through the “Profile of Iowa” tool and rural community efforts to interpret this hard data with supplemental information, as well as to implement through changes to development codes, local ordinances and housing incentives specific to their community needs in partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Applications for the current fiscal year are being accepted via iowagrants.gov and are due by April 16.
NEW SENATOR SWORN IN: Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, delivered the oath of office Monday afternoon to Republican Adrian Dickey of Packwood as the new state senator representing District 41, which includes Ottumwa, Fairfield and Bloomfield.
Dickey won a special election Jan. 26, and the results were certified by the Iowa Executive Council, acting as the state canvassing board, earlier Monday.
Dickey replaces Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who was sworn in as a provisional member of the U.S. House of Representatives last month.
UNUSUAL JANUARY WEATHER: State officials say January in Iowa was marked by above-normal precipitation and above-average temperatures — an unusual feature for a month that usually is the driest of the year.
Technical staff from state and federal agencies that compile a monthly water summary report that temperatures in January averaged 4 degrees above normal for the month, with 1.27 inches of precipitation — a total that was 0.35 of an inch above normal.
However, abnormal dryness and drought conditions remained generally unchanged through January. Under the snow, the shallow soils are dry enough that there is the potential for drought issues later this spring, according to Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Despite the abundance of snow in January, there is concern over dry soils in western parts of the state,” Hall said. “A dry spring could be problematic for parts of the state.”
A virtual meeting is planned for March 4 to discuss conditions in more detail among staff from the Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Weather Service, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
A review of Iowa’s water resource trends is available at iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate.
COVID-19 CASE: A person associated with the Iowa House and was in the Capitol Feb. 2 tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson.
That person was primarily on first-and second-floor House-controlled space and was wearing a face covering at all times.
Appropriate cleaning measures will be completed, Nelson said, and contact tracing will be completed by the appropriate public health agency.
CITIBANK REFUND: Citibank will pay $4.2 million to resolve allegations that it overcharged credit card interest for about 25,000 customers in Iowa and four other states, Attorney General Tom Miller announced Monday.
Citi will refund $216,325 to 1,407 Iowa customers. The average Iowa refund is $153.75.
The settlement was achieved in partnership with the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
The investigation arose from Citibank’s failure, from February 2011 to August 2017, to properly re-evaluate and reduce the annual percentage rate, or APR, for certain consumer credit card accounts consistent with the requirements of the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009. Miller alleges that Citibank’s conduct in connection with the APR re-evaluation issues violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act.
The attorneys general will be distributing refunds to eligible consumers through the settlement administrator, Epiq Class Action & Claims Solutions Inc. Eligible consumers do not need to take any action to receive their refunds, which will be sent as checks to eligible consumers in the middle of 2021.
Consumers who have questions may call toll-free: (855)-914-4657.
PRIVACY PROTECTION: The House unanimously approved HF 233 to provide civil remedies for the unauthorized disclosure of private, sexually explicit images without the consent of a person in the images.
The bill applies only to sensitive content in which the individual had a reasonable expectation of privacy. The bill includes limited exceptions for certain disclosures, including those made in the course of law enforcement, legal proceedings or education, medical treatment, or investigations of misconduct.
It would protect a plaintiff’s privacy by allowing the court to redact or exclude identifying characteristics of the plaintiff from the pleadings or documents filed in the action.
EMERGENCY REFILLS: HF 262 would allow pharmacists to refill prescriptions without the prescriber’s authorization once in a 12-month period. The refill could not be for more than a 30-day supply. It was approved 91-0.
CAPPING INSULIN COST: For the second consecutive year, the Iowa House voted 89-2 to pass legislation capping insulin costs for Iowans covered by a third-party payment plan.
HF 263 would cap copay, deductible or out-of-pocket cost to an individual covered by a plan to no more than $100 for a 31-day supply of insulin. It was approved 98-1 in 2020, but never was taken up by the Senate after the legislative session was suspended for nearly three months due to COVID-19.
“No one should go broke simply trying to preserve their life,” said Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, who served on the subcommittee on HF 263. “I hope this will build in us the awareness that no one in American should go without the medication they need because of funds.”