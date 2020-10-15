IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students, which are available at elections101.org/resource/videos/ and on Pate’s YouTube page at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLc13doD3Srsr4ONqq4YLs-Rqb0wWbFlCi

Students, teachers and organizations can register for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll at sos.iowa.gov/youth/poll/registration.aspx

IOWA SIGNS NEW DIGITAL CONTRACT: The state of Iowa has finalized a multi-year contract for payment processing and digital government solutions with the digital government solutions firm NIC Inc. following a competitive bid process.

Harry Herington, NIC chief executive officer and board chairman, said the company is “excited by the confidence” Iowa has placed in NIC’s payment processing and digital government services.

In Iowa, NIC will serve as the state’s enterprise digital government solutions partner after a 15-year partnership concluded in 2017.

Under the new five-year transaction-funded contract — which includes five one-year renewal options — NIC’s Des Moines-based team will work with state leadership to consolidate digital services into a unified experience for all Iowans.