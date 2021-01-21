Iowa Capitol Digest

GOP LEADERS LIKE EARLY PROGRESS: Top Republicans Thursday said they like the progress they’re seeing in the early weeks of the 2021 session.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said he expects to see expedited action on education initiatives to expand school choice options for parents and students and to provide the option of 100 percent in-person instruction in schools trying to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Grassley said he thinks there is support within the 59-member House GOP caucus to approve a constitutional amendment on abortion, telling reporters, “I think that’s something that our caucus has reached the point where we have the support to be able to move forward with that.”

Across the rotunda, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whiter, R-Ankeny, said the education bills are on a fast track and likely will see committee action — and possibly floor debate — yet this month.

“From the very brief summary that I’ve read, I expect there is going to be a huge amount of interest in it,” Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, said of the governor’s school choice bill.