Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and state government news items of interest from Thursday:
NEW COVID-19 BUSINESS GRANTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday a new state grant program will be announced next week to aid restaurants and bars around Iowa that have been closed temporarily due to mitigation measures taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her weekly news conference, the governor said the new grant program would provide $40 million in financial relief to restaurants and bars that experienced a decrease in gross sales during the second and third quarters of 2020 compared with the same time the previous year.
“The one-time grants are intended to assist with short-term cash flow and award amounts of up to $25,000 that will be tiered based on the percent of lost sales,” she told reporters.
The financial aid could be used to help affected businesses recover, bring their employees back to work and keep their doors open, she said.
Applications via the state Economic Development Authority will be taken from noon Feb. 1 through 5 p.m. Feb. 15, Reynolds said, adding that “all applicants will be considered for an award.”
She said details will be available next week at iowabusinessrecovery.com.
GOP LEADERS LIKE EARLY PROGRESS: Top Republicans Thursday said they like the progress they’re seeing in the early weeks of the 2021 session.
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said he expects to see expedited action on education initiatives to expand school choice options for parents and students and to provide the option of 100 percent in-person instruction in schools trying to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, Grassley said he thinks there is support within the 59-member House GOP caucus to approve a constitutional amendment on abortion, telling reporters, “I think that’s something that our caucus has reached the point where we have the support to be able to move forward with that.”
Across the rotunda, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whiter, R-Ankeny, said the education bills are on a fast track and likely will see committee action — and possibly floor debate — yet this month.
“From the very brief summary that I’ve read, I expect there is going to be a huge amount of interest in it,” Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, ranking member of the Senate Education Committee, said of the governor’s school choice bill.
“I think it would upset the way we do business in public schools in a number of different ways. I think we need some very careful examination and some very thorough debate.”
Meanwhile, Whitver said he thinks the Senate, House and Gov. Kim Reynolds can reach agreement on fiscal 2022 state aid for K-12 schools within the 30-day deadline.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS’ COVID RECOVERY PLAN: Democrats in the Iowa House unveiled a “Build Back Iowa COVID recovery package” Thursday.
The plan had five key priorities: getting children back to school safely; reopening small businesses and keeping them open; supporting Iowa families through food security, stable housing and child care; protecting Iowans from COVID-19; and keeping state government accountable and transparent.
“The 2021 legislative session must stay focused on long-term pandemic recovery efforts to get Iowa’s economy rolling again. The Build Back Iowa plan is a bold initiative to provide relief and help families, small businesses, students and our dedicated health care workers recover,” said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City.
Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said Iowa has one of the highest positivity rates and one of the lowest COVID-19 testing rates in the country, but the governor and GOP legislative leaders so far this session have chosen to ignore the crisis.
“In just the first two weeks of session, Republicans have pushed bills on abortion, guns, death penalty and private school vouchers, not doing anything to help Iowans still hurting because of COVID,” Konfrst said.
LOTTERY PRODUCES WINNERS AND LOSERS: Iowa Lottery officials say 41,368 adults won prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawings — ranging from $4 to $50,000 in Independence — but a winning ticket to claim the $731.1 million jackpot was sold in Maryland.
Iowa Lottery players bought more than $2.4 million in Powerball tickets for Wednesday’s drawing — including more than $1 million in tickets on Wednesday alone.
The average Powerball purchase on Wednesday in Iowa remained about $6, or three plays per ticket. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and Powerball 22. The Power Play number was 3.
Iowans hoping to still strike it rich (and defy odds of about one in 302.6 million) have another shot Friday when the Mega Millions drawing at 10 p.m. will have an estimated $970 million jackpot at stake that would translate into $716.3 million in a cash lump-sum option.
The record of a lottery prize remains the Powerball jackpot of nearly $1.59 billion that was split in January 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
MENTAL HEALTH PARITY: A legislative proposal to require health insurance companies to make reimbursement for mental health services provided via telehealth on the same basis and at the same rate as they would for services provided in person is facing pushback from the insurance industry.
Lobbyists for insurance companies told a House Human Resources subcommittee that market forces are working to solve problems stemming for a lack of health care providers in those areas.
Also, government intervention in health care and intervention in reimbursement rates have “a checkered past,” according to Noah Tabor. He represents America’s Health Insurance Plans, which is undecided on HF 89, and Medica, which opposes it.
Chaney Yeast of Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines said the market isn’t working for many independent health care professionals who lack the ability to negotiate reimbursement rates.
Parity is needed to help make services available in rural Iowa, said Susan Cameron Daemen, who represents sheriffs and Iowa Nurse Practitioner Society. Timely access can keep people out of jail, she said.
ALCOHOL PODS: Iowans could have a new option for imbibing under a proposal approved by a House State Government subcommittee.
HSB 62 would legalize alcohol “pods,” which are sealed, plastic capsules containing alcohol. The pods can be processed similar to single-serving coffee pods to turn them into cocktails that are between 1.5 percent and 21 percent of alcohol by volume.
The bill would allow a manufacturer of beer to obtain and possess alcoholic liquor for the purpose of manufacturing alcoholic beverage drink pods.
Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, said the subcommittee advanced the bill, but plans to amend it to address issues that were raised.