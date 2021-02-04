Iowa Capitol Digest

This is the first multistate opioid settlement to result in a substantial payment to the states to address the epidemic.

The opioid epidemic continues to take a toll on Iowa, Miller said. Preliminary data from mid-2020 show more than a 30 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths over 2019, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In addition, there has been a substantial increase in emergency and long-term care for people with opioid overdose and opioid use disorder over the last 20 years.

TAX HELP: The Iowa Department of Revenue is reminding Iowans of its resources available to help them with filing their tax returns.

The department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS — Feb. 12 — because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due April 30.

The Department of Revenue website is a starting point to find tax forms and answers to tax questions. Filing Made Easy Filing Made Easy explains the filing process and includes information on how to file.

Last year, the department announced goals to process refunds in 30 days and to shorten wait times of customer calls. Refunds averaged 30 days or less throughout the tax season, and phone call wait times decreased.

