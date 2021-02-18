Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:

MORE, PLEASE: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald joined colleagues to call on Congress to deliver $350 billion in aid for state and local governments to keep essential workers on the job, support vaccination efforts, and safely reopen schools.

“We’re suffering every day. We need this help from the federal government, and then we can start working on things that would really help our state grow,” Fitzgerald said on a call with state treasurers from Kansas, Oregon and Maine.

They were among 17 Democratic state treasurers who signed a letter seeking support to offset COVID-19-related revenue losses they said have resulted in government employees being laid off.

“We need the help to help our citizens get vaccinated,” he said. “We’re 46th in the country in distributing vaccines right here in the heartland. There’s no excuse for that. We’re suffering every day. We need this help from the federal government, and then we can start working on things that would really help our state grow.”