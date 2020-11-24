IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:

INMATE DEATH: Officials with the state Department of Corrections said Tuesday that prison inmate Frederick William Lewis was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and preexisting medical conditions.

Lewis, 68, died at 2:42 p.m. Monday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He originally was housed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, but state officials had him taken to the Iowa City hospital several days earlier for more advanced care as his medical condition began to worsen.

Lewis had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree sexual abuse conviction and other crimes from Dubuque County. His sentence began July 18, 1997.

PRISON STAFF ASSAULTED: Officials with the state Department of Corrections said Tuesday that a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility about 1:30 p.m.

The inmate assaulted the officer with closed-fist strikes to the face while he was escorting the inmate to a cell.