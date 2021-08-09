Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

TRANSPORTATION PLAN: The Iowa Department of Transportation will hear public comments on the draft Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

Public participation will be by conference call. The call-in number is 515-817-6093 and the conference ID is 232 696 476#.

A brief overview of the plan and its development process will be provided beginning at 2 p.m. and will be followed by time for comments and questions. If discussion is ongoing at 2:30 p.m., additional time will be made available to accommodate all comments.

The draft identifies all projects proposed to be authorized for funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration during federal fiscal 2022-25. It includes projects for state, county, city and federal transportation systems. Development of the program is required by federal law.

The draft can be viewed at https://iowadot.gov/program_management/stip/2022-2025_STIPDraft.pdf.