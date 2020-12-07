IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

PRISON STAFF ASSAULT: The Iowa Department of Corrections on Monday said it is investigating an incident in which a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Sunday afternoon at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

According to the department, a correctional officer was working in a special-needs unit when an inmate hit the officer once in the face with a closed fist. Additional staff arrived within moments, and the inmate responded to staff directives, which resolved the incident, according to a department news release.

The staff member was treated at a hospital and returned to work Sunday night. The inmate was not injured.

COVID-19 SURCHARGES: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning consumers to be on the lookout for “COVID-19 surcharges” that may pop up on their credit card statements or other bills as a side effect to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Miller’s office, businesses are charging more fees, in some cases calling them “COVID surcharges.” Those could include retailers charging consumers more to use credit cards. Medical offices, salons, long-term care facilities, restaurants and other companies are charging fees to offset costs of personal protective equipment, increased cleaning or other costs related to the pandemic.