IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

Disaster proclamation
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Iowa's Dec. 15 severe weather.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the following counties: Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O'Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.
New fraud scheme
The Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is warning of a new ploy that schemers are using to threaten potential victims by claiming they owe a debt or fine. If the victim doesn’t pay immediately, the scammers say, they could face arrest.
While these threats are untrue, the latest twist involves calling law enforcement and requesting a welfare check at the address of the victim. The appearance of an officer then gives the victim the impression the threats of arrest are legitimate, and they should pay the debt or fine to avoid such a fate.
The Attorney General’s Office urges consumers to be vigilant about potential scams and warn their loved ones of these frauds.
If you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or call (888) 777-4590.
DOT holiday closures
All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
In lieu of Saturday service, driver's license service centers will be open Mondays, Dec. 27, and Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. the Tuesday after each holiday.
Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at iowadot.gov.
The quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector.
Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.
Historical Society trustee
The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for members to serve on its board of trustees.
Nominations can be submitted by any person, but nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa, willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on various committees.
To submit a nomination or receive more information, contact Jessica Rundlett at jessica.rundlett@iowa.gov or by mail at 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.
Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee (250 words maximum, written in narrative form). Nominations must be postmarked no later than March 1.
The State Historical Society membership will elect one trustee member in the spring of 2022 to serve a three-year term beginning July 1.
To join the society, visit iowaculture.gov or download a membership form and send it to State Historical Society of Iowa, c/o Memberships, 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. For more information about membership, email iowa.history@iowa.gov.
-- Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau