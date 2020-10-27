IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:

UNION CERTIFICATION: The leader of Iowa’s largest teachers union said Tuesday that 100% of the 64 local Iowa State Education Association units voted to recertify their collective bargaining units.

“We are enormously proud of the thousands of education professionals who overwhelmingly voted in favor of their professions by successfully passing recertification in their locals,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said.

He said the votes should “loudly and firmly” tell the Republican-led Legislature and governor “that public employees want their collective voices represented by their union.”

Officials with the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, issued a separate news release saying a “resounding” number of public employees supported their unions in the recertification elections. Overall, 29,888 people voted to retain their bargaining units, and 370 voted against, according to the Iowa federation.

The balloting was required under controversial collective bargaining legislation approved by the 2017 GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature and signed by then-Gov. Terry Branstad.