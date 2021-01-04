IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

GUBERNATORIAL ADDRESS CHANGE: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office issued a news release Monday indicating Iowa’s chief executive plans to deliver her annual Condition of the State Address on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., rather than the traditional 10 a.m. time slot.

Reynolds will deliver the annual speech laying out her 2021 session agenda and fiscal 2022 state budget plan in the House Chambers at the Iowa State Capitol building in Des Moines.

The Iowa PBS television network will be providing a livestream online and the governor’s remarks also will be carried on her Facebook page, according to the governor’s office.

No reason was given for changing the address from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and her spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

RECORD VOTER REGISTRATIONS: For the third month in a row, Iowans set a record for the number of active registered voters in the state, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office.

Iowa currently has 2,124,895 active registered voters. The breakdown is Republicans 727,977, Democrats 700,430, no party (independents) 678,188 and other 18,300.