Iowa Capitol Digest

He said he expects to take up the bill in full committee next week.

CHICKADEE CHECKOFF: More than 7,200 Iowa taxpayers helped boost wildlife conservation with donations to the Fish and Wildlife Fund on their state tax form in 2020. That’s about a half percent of Iowa taxpayers.

Commonly known as the Chickadee Checkoff, the fund allows Iowans to donate as little as $1 on their income tax forms to for wildlife conservation. Before the checkoff was created by the Legislature in 1980, so-called “nongame” wildlife had no dedicated funding.

Iowans donated a little under $150,000 on their 2019 tax forms, which translates to an average gift of $20.39 per donor, an increase from the previous year.

“If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.5 million for wildlife and natural resource conservation,” Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd said.

The funds go directly to habitat development and restoration programs for some of Iowa’s most vulnerable animal species, she said. Nongame wildlife are the 1,000-plus species such as songbirds, bald eagles, salamanders, turtles, monarchs and bees and more that make up the majority of wildlife in Iowa.